Second public inquiry called over housing scheme for old Clenchwarton sports ground

A public inquiry will take place next month following councillors’ decision to reject plans for dozens of new homes in a West Norfolk village.

An application to build 40 properties on part of the old Fosters Sports Ground in Clenchwarton was rejected by the borough council’s planning committee in January.

But a hearing is now scheduled to begin at Lynnsport on December 6 after the developer, Elm Park Holdings, appealed against the decision.

The inquiry will be the second to be held in relation to development of the Fosters site.

An appeal against the council’s refusal of a previous bid to build 40 more homes on the land was upheld in January last year and subsequently backed by a High Court judge.

The authority says the work that has been done since then both to prove there are adequate supplies of housing land in the borough and to identify appropriate development sites means the proposal is not necessary.

But the developers argue that flood risk, one of the principle reasons for refusal, is insufficient to justify the decision, given the lack of opposition from the Environment Agency and other organisations.

A separate appeal has also been lodged against the refusal of a separate application for a further nine homes, which the developer says will form the third phase of the development.

Plans for a fourth stage, also of nine homes, are currently being assessed by the council.