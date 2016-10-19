Second West Norfolk Co-op branch sold to McColl’s

A second East of England Co-op store in West Norfolk has been sold, it has been announced today.

Last month, an agreement was reached for the McColl’s Retail Group to take over the firm’s store in Clenchwarton.

Now, the two companies have agreed a deal for the Co-op store in Heacham, which will be opened as a McColls branch next month.

The Station Road branch will close for refitting on November 19 before opening again two days later.

Dave Thomas, McColls’ chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to acquire this store from the East of England Co-op and welcome our new colleagues to the business.

“We pride ourselves on our local neighbourhood focus at McColl’s and look forward to providing the Heacham community with a full range of amenities and neighbourhood services at a competitive price.

“The store is the perfect size for our operating model and the acquisition is fully aligned with our convenience store expansion strategy.”

Roger Grosvenor, the East of England Co-op’s joint chief executive, said: “As a member owned business, we have to balance the needs of communities and stores with the need to provide value for our members and build a sustainable future.

“Despite looking at lots of options, unfortunately continuing to operate this branch isn’t viable for our business.

“Although we are saddened to no longer be operating this store, we’re pleased the local community will continue to have access to a convenience store and the sale has secured the employment of our colleagues, who are being transferred to McColl’s.”