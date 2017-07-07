‘Secret talks to sell off burner land in King’s Lynn’ – claim

Politicians have voiced concerns at alleged ‘secret’ negotiations at County Hall to sell the former incinerator site at the Willows in Saddlebow.

A councillor suspects officers have been concealing negotiations to sell the site from members of the business and property committee, without authority of the full council.

Council leaders have said full council will have the final say on the site’s future.

Alexandra Kemp, county councillor for Clenchwarton and Lynn South, said: “The Willows must stay in local hands and no part of it must ever be sold out of local control while it stays in the county’s waste plan for any form of waste treatment.

“Contrary to what the county council says, no covenant could protect the site from a future owner obtaining planning permission for an unsuitable purpose, totally unacceptable to local people.

“This could happen at any time until the Willows site is taken out of the waste plan in October 2019. The county council would expose itself to profound ridicule if it were to ever to run such a risk.”

She wants the site developed “for good economic use” and recommended an investment in small business units, a park-and-ride and a parkway station.

North West Norfolk MP, Sir Henry Bellingham said: “After spending nearly four years of my life campaigning tirelessly on an all party basis to stop the wretched incinerator, the last thing I want to see is the Willows site once again being considered for an unpopular and inappropriate usage.

“It definitely needs to be taken out of the waste plan, and preferably sold to the borough council. This would then mean that it could be earmarked for light industrial purposes, and better still be available for an inward investment from the IT sector.”

A County Council spokesman said: “Norfolk County Council has created a new business and property committee to deal with issues relating to the land it owns and options for creating of the Willows site, will be made by members.”