Sedgeford archaeological dig open day

SHARP Archaeological Open Day is being held on Sunday July 23, 10am-4pm at Boneyard Field, off Snettisham Road, Sedgeford (follow the AA signs from the B1454 in Sedgeford).

Parking is £3 per car, but entrance is free, although donations are always welcome.

This is a chance to visit a live archaeological excavation and get the latest project news and learn about Iron Age, Roman, Saxon and Medieval Sedgeford.

See some of the finds, including human remains from the Anglo-Saxon cemetery.

Meet a Roman Legionary and Saxon villagers, see experimental metalwork in action. Also witness free environmental archaeology demonstrations, 20-minute talks and site tours.

Activities for children and adults include have-a-go at excavating, making pots and Saxon cords and Iron Age face painting.

Refreshments available.Our site is also open to the general public from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm every day except

Saturday during our excavation season from 2 July – 11 August