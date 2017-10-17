Sedgeford planning exhibition today

Have your say

A neighbourhood planning exhibition will take place at the Sedgeford village hall today, between 3.30pm and 8pm.

The session will show the initial draft of a neighbourhood plan for the village, which has been developed by a specially-appointed working party.

Posters presenting the draft vision, objectives and policies will be displayed during the event.

Parish council chairman Sue Crump said: “The event is open to all and we welcome visitors from other villages who are developing their own plans as well as local residents.”

Visitors will be given the chance to have their say on the initial draft of the plan.

Officials say that feedback from the session will be taken into account as work continues on the development of the document.

Further public consultations are expected to take place in the spring.