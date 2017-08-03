Self Advocacy Project hosts summer sale in Downham Market

West Norfolk Self Advocacy Project raised £168 at their annual summer sale in Downham on Saturday.

The self-supported group, which supports adults with mental health difficulties and learning disabilities, sold white elephant goods, cakes, and various items at their jumble sale to raise the funds.

Organiser, Dave Richards, said: “It went really well. We had a great turn-out of people.

“This was our second event and we raised around £30 more than last year.”

Pictured above, from left, Claire Richards, Lee Mills, Jo Mills, Sam McLaurin, Sam Simper, Marie Sharpin and Dave Richards. MLNF17PM07096