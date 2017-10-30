Send us your nominations for Mayor’s Business Awards

We have started our search for the brightest and best of West Norfolk’s business community after launching the Mayor’s Business Awards 2018 last week.

Now is the time for you to nominate your colleague or your company so they are in with a chance of picking up one of the glittering trophies that will be presented during the ceremony at Lynn’s Corn Exchange in March.

Launch Of the Mayors' Business Awards at King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Pictured FLtoR Brian Long (Leader of West Norfolk Borough Council) Sharon Edwards (Mapus.Smith.Lemon.) King's Lynn Mayor Carol Bower. Alison Richardson (Brown & Co) Mark Leslie (Ediitor of The Lynn News)

The Mayor’s Awards for Outstanding Business Achievement are now 29 years old and remain as popular and prestigious as ever.

There are nine award categories, all aiming to reward business enterprise and excellence, skill and endeavour across the whole field.

Organised by the Lynn News in partnership with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, the 2018 awards recognise the diverse business talent the borough has to offer and gives you the chance to highlight what is great about the firm you own, work for or love.

Council leader Brian Long said: “As a council we understand the vital role that businesses play in the local economy.

Annual Mayor's Business Awards Presentation Evening at The Corn Exchange King's Lynn on Friday March 3rd 2017

“As a result, we listen to their views and comments and do what we can to support them. In recent times this has included working with the college to develop a university centre to help improve local skills and working with the Local Enterprise Partnerships and NWES to develop the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre.

“Our business support officer is on hand to provide advice and support for businesses looking to invest in the area or those who may be facing challenging times.

“Local businesses continue to demonstrate hard work, dedication, innovation and entrepreneurship, and have shown how they have overcome economic challenges and taken advantage of opportunities.

“We are also delighted to learn that the value of tourism in the area has increased by just over three per cent for 2016 to £529m (based on figures published in September 2017). Around 18 per cent of jobs locally support the tourism trade, so this is another vitally important sector.

“The Mayor’s Business Awards are a real opportunity for business owners to show the people of west Norfolk what they are made of. We are pleased to be able to join forces with the Lynn News to enable this remarkable celebration of success and achievement to take place.”

The top accolade is the Mayor’s Business of the Year, while a new category for this time around is the Employee of the Year, sponsored by the Lynn News.

The other award categories are:

- Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

- Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Brown & Co

- Customer Care

- Independent Retailer

- Innovation

- Leisure and Tourism

- Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Mapus-Smith and Lemmon.

Anyone can make a nomination for the awards online at www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk.

All the information is online. The site is now live and nominations can be submitted until 5pm on Friday, December 1.

Shortlisted candidates will be judged during December and January and the winners will be announced at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Friday, March 2.