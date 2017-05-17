Senior Norfolk police officials back national memorial campaign

Senior officers in Norfolk have backed a campaign for a new national police memorial.

A fundraising appeal was launched today, two months on from the murder of PC Keith Palmer in the terrorist attack on Westminster.

Although around £2.5 million has already been raised for the project, organisers say around £1.5 million is still needed.

Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey said: “When a police officer falls in the line of duty, their death is a reminder of the very real dangers they face, day in, day out, while putting themselves in harm’s way to protect the communities they serve.

“This fund is about giving deserved recognition to the honourable men and women who have given their lives to protect us.”

The memorial is due to be built at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and will bear the names of more than 1,400 officers killed in the line of duty.

The campaign also proposes to create a digital memorial system that can be accessed online, an education programme for schools and colleges and a support fund for families of officers and staff who are killed on duty in the future.

The county’s police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green, added: “We should never forget the brave people who have lost their lives in the course of their duty.

“Such a memorial is a powerful way to remember those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

For more information, or to contribute to the cause, visit www.ukpolicememorial.org.

Supporters who donate £20 or more will receive a special wristband in recognition of their help.