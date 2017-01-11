Service held for airman who died at Weeting

Hundreds of people paid tribute to an American serviceman who died when his car crashed at Weeting.

The memorial service for Senior Airman Juan Gutierrez Jr, aged 21, was held at RAF Lakenheath’s chapel last Friday.

During the service, many of his wingmen came forward to share their memories of SA Gutierrez, who belonged to the the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

“When you ask other crew chiefs about Juan, the first thing they’re going to do is smile,” said Lt. Col. Bradley Altman, 748th AMXS commander.

“Then they’ll laugh and start telling you stories … the constant theme in all the stories is Juan was always happy, always smiling.”

The accident happened on Thursday, December 29, when his BMW 323 convertible hit a tree on the B1112 Lynn Road.

The airman’s family received his last decoration for meritorious service as an assistant dedicated crew chief, and the service ended with a rendition of “Taps”.