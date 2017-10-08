Service honours fallen soldiers in Downham Market

A service has been held to remember two men of Downham commemorated by what is thought to be one of the earliest memorials of the First World War.

Second Lieutenant Lionel Pratt, third son of Edward and Louisa Pratt of Ryston Hall, was killed during the Battle of Loos on September 27, 1915, aged 25.

Exactly a year later, Second Lieutenant Charles Prangley, son of Rector Charles Wilton Prangles of Bexwell, was killed during the Battle of Morval, aged 19.

Together, the families erected the Stone Cross memorial in their memory and schoolchildren, civic leaders and veterans’ groups gathered there to remember their sacrifice.

Town mayor Frank Daymond said: “We hope that they may continue to rest in peace.”