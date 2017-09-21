Service in Downham Market remembers fallen from 100 years ago

Residents in Downham paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the Battle of Passchendaele 100 years ago during a service at the weekend.

The remembrance service took place in the Town Square on Saturday morning, where members of the public joined together to commemorate those who died from Downham and further afield during the First World War campaign.

100 year anniversary remembrance of Passchendaele service at Downham Market Town Square. Robin Pegg RBL Chairman Downham Market District laying a wreath at the Town War Memorial

Following the service, organised by Downham Market Joint Remembrance Committee, guests paraded to the War Memorial where they laid wreaths.

Among those laying wreaths were Downham and District Royal British Legion (RBL) chairman Robin Pegg, and Downham mayor Frank Daymond, who also gave a speech during the remembrance event.

The Battle of Passchendaele took place between July and November 1917 in Belgium and saw half a million casualties during the campaign.

100 year anniversary remembrance of Passchendaele service at Downham Market Town Square. Parade to the War Memorial for the wreath laying ceremony