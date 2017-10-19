Session in Downham Market to help keep families safe on the internet

A charity is hoping to make parents and children aware of how to stay safe online with a presentation in Downham next month.

Enough Abuse UK, which runs the Staying Safe on the Internet programme, will be at Downham Methodist Church on Thursday, November 16.

The free session comes ahead of the Christmas period in a bid to make parents and children aware of dangers before they receive devices with internet capabilities.

Marilyn Hawes, who founded the charity, will lead the presentation and will explain what is safe and what is not, as well as explaining what to do if children get into difficulty.

The mayor and deputy mayor of Downham are also expected to attend.

It is suitable for children aged 10 and up, along with their parents, and will last for 90 minutes. It will start at 6pm.

To attend, contact Jean Rochford on 07825 774181 or jean.rochford@ea-ukorg.