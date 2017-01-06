Seven arrested on suspicion of hare coursing offences near Downham Market

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of hare coursing offences on the A10 at Downham last night (Thursday, December 5).
It came after officers received reports of illegal activity in Titchwell.
Dogs and a car were also seized at the scene.
