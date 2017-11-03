Seven council seats set for axe in West Norfolk boundary plan

Seven West Norfolk councillors could lose their seats in two years’ time under boundary reform proposals published this week.

A public consultation has been launched on plans from the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, which would see the number of borough representatives reduced from the present 62 to 55 if they are implemented.

The measures, which would come into force in time for the next elections in 2019, would also cut the number of electoral areas, known as wards, in the borough from 42 to 35.

Only four of them would remain as they are now.

The commission’s chairman, Professor Colin Mellors, said officials want to hear what voters think of the plans over the next three months.

He said: “Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters.

“This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same regardless of where you live.

“We also want to ensure that our proposals reflect the interests and identities of local communities across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and that the pattern of wards can help the council deliver effective local government to local people.

“We will consider all the submissions we receive whoever they are from and whether your evidence applies to the whole borough or part of it.”

The process has proved controversial in some parts of the borough, with community leaders in Roydon registering their opposition to the borough council’s plan to place the village in an expanded Woottons ward, instead of with its neighbouring villages of Grimston and Congham.

However, the commission’s plans would see both villages contained within an expanded Gayton and Grimston ward.

The proposals would see 17 wards represented by a single councillor, 16 with two seats and two wards retaining three representatives.

Residents can have their say on the proposals online at www.lgbce.org.uk, by emailing reviews@lgbce.org.uk or writing to The Review Officer (King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), Local Government Boundary Commission for England, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London, SW1P 4QP.

The consultation will close on January 15 and final proposals are expected to be published in the spring.