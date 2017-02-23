Sewing machines needed urgently by Downham Market club

Downham Tools Refurbishing Group, formerly Tools for Self-Reliance, Downham, has launched an urgent appeal for unwanted sewing machines.

Their national group has a shortage of Singer Round Bobbin hand sewing machines, and is specifically looking for Singer machine models 66, 99, 15K and 201.

The group also needs good quality craftsmen’s tools which are refurbished and sent to African countries to enable the recipients to become self-reliant and self-sufficient.

Group members are willing to collect if necessary and talks can be arranged to interested groups.

If you can help, please contact John Miles on 01366 385772 or Michael Bowden on 01485 541780.