Share your thoughts on West Norfolk Council’s tax scheme

Residents and stakeholders are being invited to have their say on West Norfolk Council’s council tax support scheme to start next year.

The scheme helps those on a low income with the cost of their council tax bill, and each year the council has to publish and consult on its proposed scheme for the coming year.

The draft 2018/2019 scheme has now been agreed by members and published for consultation on the council’s website: www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay.

Adrian Lawrence, cabinet member for housing and community, said: “The overall council tax support scheme is generally the same as for last year although we will have to make some changes to reflect changes in Housing Benefit and Universal Credit Legislation.

“I would encourage people to take this opportunity to review our proposals and let us know what they think.

“Once the consultation closes, we will consider all the responses received before finalising the scheme ready for April 1, 2018.”

The consultation is open until Wednesday, October 18 and all the information is available on the website along with an online survey.

Anyone who wishes to complete the survey who does not have access to the internet should call the council on 01553 616200 to be given information and the survey in a printed format.