Shed scheme aims to offer new activities in King’s Lynn

Finding a social club to suit your interests can be challenging, but a Men’s Shed could be the answer for Lynn residents.

The initiative offers a larger version of a typical garden shed that provides members with a safe space to share tools and work together on projects of their own choosing.

A meeting about building a Men’s Shed in Lynn is set to take place at Gaywood Library on Wednesday, December 6, from 10am to 12noon, when those interested can find out more and ask questions about a Men’s Shed.

Rose Waterman, who is beginning the project, said: “Men’s Shed are an amazing concept with sheds running all across the world.

“It would be great if we can get one started in West Norfolk.

“A Men’s Shed is basically a larger version on a typical man’s shed in their garden, a place for men to get together, socialise and work on projects and hobbies.

“If you are not into pubs or sports then it can be difficult to find a social club. There doesn’t seem to be much out there for those men.

“But with Men’s Shed men can choose the activities they take part in together and they can be things that they are each interested in.

“If someone is interested in woodwork then they could all work together to make something, pass on their own skills to others and make new friends while they are at it.”

Ms Waterman said a Men’s Shed also gives man a safe space to socialise and speak about “things that may be on their mind”.

“Sheds have been shown to have a whole host of benefits to men’s health and wellbeing, as well as benefitting the local community as a whole,” said Ms Waterman.

“Generally, and I don’t mean this applies to all men, but some men find it difficult to talk about their feels and instead keep everything to themselves.

“Whereas, some women will go for a coffee with a friend and speak about their problems, or what is on their mind, or just open up about something that is bothering them, men may not do this.

“They are more likely to speak shoulder to shoulder rather than face to face like women do over a coffee.

“Men are unlikely to do that, so a Men’s Shed gives them a place to speak what is on their mind as well as learn skills and make new friends.”

For more information, visit http://menssheds.org.uk/.