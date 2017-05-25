Shiver me timbers for Upwell pirates day

Staff and students from Upwell Academy dressed as pirates for their themed curriculum day linked to English and geography.

Acting principal Haidee Norman became captain for the day, while other staff took on new roles for the day, including Jolly Roger Radford, Blackbeard Burton-White, First Mate Frammingham and Cabin Girl Cook.

Each class took part in writing a new verse to a special Upwell Academy sea shanty entitled ‘What Shall We Do with the Grumpy Pirate?’ (set to the melody of ‘What Shall We Do with the Drunken Sailor?’), to cheer up a member of staff dressed as a grumpy pirate.

As part of the day, pupils with outstanding attendance, behaviour and progress were invited to join Captain Norman for a celebratory pirate party at lunchtime.

Each child received an individual invite to join the Captain at her top table.

Staff and pupils drank from black goblets, and the themed lunch included a fruit salad decorated into the shape of a pirate ship by the academy’s catering staff.

Picture: SUBMITTED