Shoebox mountain brings festive care from King’s Lynn students

Children in some of the most dangerous parts of the world now have something festive to look forward to thanks to the efforts of a group of Lynn sixth formers.

Organisers of the Christmas shoebox initiative at the King Edward VII Academy say this year’s effort has exceeded all expectations, with more than 180 filled boxes donated.

The items are now set to be distributed in areas of need such as Syria as part of the annual Operation Christmas Child appeal.

The campaign has been organised by the school’s Interact Club, which is the junior arm of the Rotary Club movement.

Ella Chapman, one of the appeal’s organisers, said: “I am so proud of everyone.

“We’ve done something really worthwhile for a really good cause.

“Everyone’s come together to help make Christmas for underprivileged children a little better.”

The group meets regularly to organise fundraising events for a range of good causes.

And this year’s total number of boxes is nearly four times higher than the previous record of 48.

Each of the boxes has been filled with items ranging from toys to toiletries which are meant to make the lives of youngsters a little better during the festive season.

Rachel Allsopp, the school’s assistant sixth form director, said: “We are really proud to have the largest Interact Club in the country and we are even more proud of the effort and determination our sixth formers have in leading charitable events such as this.

“The appeal was organised and run almost entirely by sixth formers from our Interact club.

“They have smashed their ambitious target and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Head of school Lloyd Brown added: “We are really proud of the way the students have responded to the shoebox appeal, to help others less fortunate than themselves. It just shows how thoughtful and caring they are.

“It doesn’t stop there either; they’re raising even more money this week for Children in Need.”