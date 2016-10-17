Shoppers hunt for a bargain at North Wootton exhibition

Art and craft enthusiasts made an early start to their Christmas shopping on Saturday during an exhibition at North Wootton Village Hall.

An array of paintings, sculptures, crafts and cards, all produced by local artists, were on show and available to buy at the popular event, along with a number of unique handcrafted gifts.

Admission was free and refreshments were available during the day.

Pictured above at the exhibition at North Wootton Village Hall is Jean Steads showing off one of her paintings.

