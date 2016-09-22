Shoppers’ votes could buy new play equipment

Shoppers at Tesco’s in Hunstanton store are being asked to pledge their support next week to win a grant for a new play area in Old Hunstanton.

From Monday, October 31, until Sunday, November 13, shoppers at the Tesco store on Southend Road have the opportunity to vote to nominate the HOP campaign to receivefunding from the retailer’s Bags of Help initiative, which redistributes money it collects on behalf of the Government’s enforced 5p plastic bag charge.

Led by a community group, Help Our Playground (HOP) aims to raise funds for new play equipment on Old Hunstanton at a recreation site opposite the village’s Post Office.

The play equipment is dated and in need of replacement.

The opportunity to achieve a Bags of Help grant would provide an enormous boost to its efforts, which have already generated funds through a number of organised events and sales over the past three years.

Tesco’s 5p carrier bag charge generates £12.5 million, with awards of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 to local projects and groups around the UK.

“We need as many people as possible to vote when they shop at Tesco,” says teenager Jade Sandy, who has been involved in the HOP project since its inception.

“With just a small but concentrated effort from everyone, our community could benefit from a fantastic new play area for children to enjoy and spend more time playing outdoors.

“We really are hoping everyone in Hunstanton will lend their support.”

The original ‘ballot’ had been due to open on Monday but Tesco has put that back across the country as they did not have the voting procedures installed in stores.