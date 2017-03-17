Shoreditch-style bar set to open in King’s Lynn

A new clubbing experience is coming to the centre of Lynn this month following a £450,000 investment.

The former Chicago’s nightspot on Norfolk Street will reopen as Bar&Beyond on Friday, March 24, with DJ, actress and model Lauren Pope on the decks and fellow The Only Way is Essex-star Mark Wright entertaining partygoers the next night.

In April, the venue welcomes DJ sets from Busted singer and songwriter, Matt Willis, TV presenter and fashion designer, Gok Wan and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Lang at the end of the month.

The bar will be a stylish addition to Lynn, incorporating a Shoreditch-inspired design including walls of graffiti art, skull imagery and modern sculptures.

The investment by the UK’s largest bars and club operator, the Deltic Group, has created 30 full-time and part-time positions and follows the successful opening of Bar&Beyond in Norwich with a total £1 million invested in the area.

The Bar&Beyond ethos offers two distinct experiences, a relaxed bar from early evening, and ‘Beyond’, a high quality club experience with a state of the art sound system and some of the best DJs and live acts towards the rear of the venue.

With 10 booths, three bars and an outside terraced area, the club venue will focus on high levels of customer service and great packages for nights out with a premium drinks range, fresh cocktails, and craft beers.

Food is also available featuring gourmet street food burgers and dogs.

Bar&Beyond general manager, Glen Sarabi, said: “We can’t wait to open Bar&Beyond to the public as there’s nothing else like it in Kings Lynn.

“It’s such an exciting concept, with its urban, stripped back design featuring a laid back bar and high octane club, beyond.”

Doors will open at 5pm next Friday.

The venue will be offering 50 per cent off food during the opening week, alongside a range of drink offers.