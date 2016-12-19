Shouldham school among England’s best in new test figures

A West Norfolk primary school has been named among England’s best after results of this year’s tests for 11-year-olds were published.

The St Martin at Shouldham CE Primary Academy is not only top of the class locally, but among the top two per cent of schools nationally, according to new government figures.

But, despite climbing the rankings for local authorities, around two-thirds of our area’s schools were found to be below average for the proportion of its pupils reaching expected standards for their age.

Revised figures showing how schools fared in the Key Stage Two tests of reading, writing and maths, held earlier this year, were published by the Department for Education on Friday.

They showed that 86 per cent of pupils attending St Martin at Shouldham had achieved expected standards for their age.

And almost one in five were found to be working at higher than expected levels.

The figures place the school among the top 500 primary schools in England, which equates to around two per cent of all the country’s primaries.

The results are the first to be published which assess pupils studying a reformed National Curriculum.

But, despite rising in the league tables, the county’s overall attainment rate remains below the national average for England.

Only 50 per cent of Norfolk’s pupils reached the expected standards for 11 year olds, below the national average of 53 per cent.

Out of 71 schools in our area for whom figures are available, around two thirds of them, 48, were below that level, with only 23 either meeting or exceeding the figure.

And St Martin at Shouldham was one of just nine schools which reached or exceeded the government’s new “floor standard” of 65 per cent of pupils reaching expected attainment levels for their age.

The others are the Holly Meadows Primary in Pott Row, West Winch Primary, Sandringham and West Newton CE Primary, Howard Junior School in Gaywood, Harpley CE VA Primary, All Saints Academy in Stoke Ferry and Marshland St James Primary,

However, Roger Smith, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s children’s services committee, welcomed the progress made so far.

He said: “Schools in Norfolk are continuing to improve, and many achieve outcomes above national averages, so it’s encouraging that Norfolk has moved up the rankings.

“We remain committed to challenging and supporting underperforming schools, and to working with all Norfolk’s education leaders to give all children in the county the best possible education and all the opportunities this provides.

“There is more to do, but we are encouraged by the fact that Ofsted now judges 90 per cent of Norfolk primary schools to be good or outstanding.”

Final revised tables of schools’ GCSE performances are expected to be published next month.