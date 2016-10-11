Showbiz friend helps Swaffham Lions boost hospice

A charity show hosted by a Swaffham community group has raised more than £1,000 for the East Anglian Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Comedy star Jeffrey Holland came to the town in August to give a one-off performance of his one man show, And This is My Friend Mr Laurel, to support the fundraising efforts of the town’s Lions, one of whose members is a childhood friend of his.

The show at the Sacred Heart School, raised £1,039.

Club president John Collins is pictured presenting the cheque to Barbara England Markham, on behalf of EACH.