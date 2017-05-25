Showers fail to dampen spirits at Necton spring fete

Hit and miss squally showers across Norfolk on Saturday did not dampen the enthusiasm of the organisers of Necton primary school’s annual Spring Fete Saturday.

Members and helpers of FOSA – Friends of the School Association – watched a continuous stream of parents and residents come in through the school gates to enjoy a bumper range of attractions.

School classrooms hosted a wide range of competitions, run by parents, staff and pupils.

In the school grounds there was a pets’ corner complete with pony, ducks, chickens and rabbits, more competitions on the First Swaffham Scouts stall, a display of agricultural vehicles, craft stalls and a the chance to disguise yourself at Funky Faces, a face-painting stall.

The event usually raised around £1,500 and deputy head teacher, Jackie Creighton, said that the money was used for school activities and to provide youngsters with additional resources.

Currently funding was particularly needed for the schools’ play area. Some 25 members of the school association and staff ran most of the stalls.

Ali Plomer, FOSA chairperson, said that she was grateful to the many people who donated raffle prizes and to the parents and the community as a whole for supporting the event.