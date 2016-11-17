Silver Social funds secured for isolated older people in Breckland

A council in the region has secured £185,773 from Arts Council England to help reach isolated older people through the arts.

Breckland Council is among seven organisations across England which will receive funding as part of the Arts Council’s Strategic Touring Programme.

Supported by the funding, Breckland Council is to create ‘Silver Social’, a touring programme that engages isolated older people with the arts.

The three-year tour will include a mix of live shows and participatory events across a range of artforms.

It will visit 10 community venues across Breckland and provide these people living in highly rural areas with an important opportunity to engage with the arts.

Lynda Turner, executive member for place at Breckland Council, said: “We’re delighted that the Arts Council has agreed to back our Silver Social project, giving older people across the district the chance to take part in a range of touring arts events and activities.

“Supporting older people to stay independent and keep active is one of the council’s top priorities and this project will really help residents aged over 60, who might otherwise be feeling isolated or lonely, to meet new friends and feel part of their community.”

The Strategic Touring Programme aims to give better access to quality artwork.