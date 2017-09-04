Singer forced to postpone ‘Midlife Crisis’ King’s Lynn show

Singer Jason Donovan has apologised to fans after postponing his upcoming tour, which was scheduled to come to Lynn, due to problems with his voice.

The Australian entertainer was due to bring his Jason Donovan and His Amazing Midlife Crisis tour to Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on November 3.

But a statement posted on his website on Thursday said: “It is with huge regret that due to reasons associated with my speaking voice, I’ve decided to postpone my forthcoming Midlife Crisis tour until Spring 2018.

“For the past 10 years I’ve done hundreds of shows and have only ever cancelled a handful of dates. As you can imagine, when your speaking voice is strained, it’s difficult to embark on a 35-date tour that primarily revolves around me telling stories about my career and my life.”

He said the condition strains his speaking voice but does not directly affect his singing voice.

He is now due to perform at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on February 24, 2018 at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the venue said: “Tickets will be still valid for this new date. However if you are unable to attend the new date, then please contact the Box Office on 01553 764864 at your earliest convenience, so that we can issue you with a full refund.”