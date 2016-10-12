Sir Henry praises King’s Lynn hospital chief in Commons

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Sir Henry Bellingham praised the progress theQEH has made in terms of coming out of special measures.

He paid tribute to all the staff and the outgoing chief executive, Dorothy Hosein, for the dedicated work that has made this happen.

In response, the Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt, pointed out that since coming out of special measures the QEH has made excellent progress – including the new state-of- the-art laparoscopic theatre and an expanded A&E.

Sir Henry said “Obviously when the hospital went into special measures it was a lowpoint for a proud and successful hospital.

“So I am now delighted that such good progress has been made, and as I pointed out to the Secretary of State this really has been a team effort which all the staff can be proud of.”

Mrs Hosein announced last week that she is stepping down as chief executive at the end of the year after two years in the post.