Sister organises charity disco in memory of Aimee

The sister of a Gaywood woman who died of a brain tumour has organised a charity disco to help raise awareness and funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Emilie Johnston, from Marham, has arranged the night in memory of Aimee Walton who lost her battle to a brain tumour three-and-a-half years ago, leaving behind her son Jack Plummer who was 7 at the time.

The fundraiser, entitled ‘A night to remember,’ will take place in the Great Barn at Knights’ Hill on Friday, July 14, between 7.30pm and midnight and all support would be appreciated.

Mrs Johnston said: “I have chose Brain Tumour Research as, if we can raise the money, we can name the day after Aimee and get a plaque with her name on it.

“I know it’s a lot of money to raise, but only around one per cent from cancer research money goes into brain tumour research.

“There will be a raffle taking place and we have written letters to shops and businesses asking for their kind donations.

“If any are willing to give to this great cause they can contact me. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the disco but will also be available to buy beforehand.”

Tickets, priced at £5 each, go on sale from June 5 and both adults and children are welcome to attend.

They can be purchased and collected by contacting Emilie at: emilie1986@aol.com Rachel Walker at: rachelw38@aol.com or Bespoke Pine N Oak, on the Hardwick Narrows, who have agreed to sell tickets.

Alternatively, Emilie can be contacted through a Facebook page entitled ‘A night to remember.’

Gaywood Community Primary School, where Jack is a pupil, held a Wear a Hat for Brain Tumour Research day in March.