Sister’s support helps hospital cancer care team

A woman from Heacham has raised more than £3,000 for the hospital that is caring for her sister during her battle against cancer.

Janice Curtis had her head shaved to raise funds for the chemotherapy suite at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

She was inspired to help her younger sister Jayne, who has lost her hair following extensive chemotherapy treatment.

Although she initially set a £1,000 fundraising target, Janice has now handed over more than three times that amount to hospital staff.

She said: “Jayne tells me that the staff and volunteers cannot do enough to care for her and the other patients.

“It has all been very emotional and we are very grateful for the support. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the team for caring for my sister.”

Emmanvel Rajagembeeram, a staff nurse in the hospital’s chemotherapy suite, said: “We are very thankful for the donation from Janice.

“The money will be put to great use within the unit.”

Further donations can still be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janice-curtis1