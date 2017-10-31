Sisters present £10k to Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s breast care unit

Four sisters who raised £10,500 in memory of their late mother have donated the funds to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Yolandé Craig, Melissa Martin, Georgina Clark and Amanda Hawes hosted Gillian’s Masquerade Ball in August, to generate funds for the hospital’s breast cancer unit.

Cheque presentation raised from the Masqurade Ball in King's Lynn proceeds to The West Norfolk Breast Care Clinic. Pictured FltoR Georgina Clarke. Mellissa Martin.Amanda Howe. Yolande Craig. Miss Amy Burger. Elaine Rudd.

The masquerade ball, which was the sisters’ third such event since 2012, was held in memory of their mother, Gillian Martin, who died just before her 51st birthday in 1998 of breast cancer.

Yolandé Craig said: “The breast care unit were really pleased with our donation. We have done a couple of fundraisers in memory of our mum in the past. We managed to raise £10,000 at our first one and £13,500 at our second one.”

The sisters’ takings from previous Gillian’s balls in 2012 and 2014 was shared between Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

But, this year’s fundraiser meant even more to the sisters after Yolandé was diagnosed with the early stages of breast cancer last year and underwent major surgery.

“We said that would be it now and we were going to stop after our second fundrasier but, when I had breast treatment, which has put years back on to my life, I just wanted to give something back as a thank you,” said Yolandé.

“A lot of people raise funds for different reasons, we were doing it in memory of our mum and as a thank you for the outstanding care they provided me.

“The treatment I received was wonderful and I believe everyone should be able to receive that quality of care. By giving something back they will be able to offer other people outstanding care and help someone else.”

More than 200 guests attended Gillian’s Ball at the Corn Exchange and helped raise funds for the breast care unit on the night through a raffle and an auction.

Yolandé added: “We were overwhelmed by the support we had from local businesses, family and friends, and we can’t thank everyone enough.”