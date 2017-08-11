Sisters raise £10,000 for King’s Lynn hospital at masquerade ball

A masquerade ball organised by four sisters in Lynn in memory of their mum has raised more than £10,000 for a hospital breast care unit.

Yolandé Craig, Melissa Martin, Georgina Clark and Amanda Hawes hosted Gillian’s Masquerade Ball at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on Saturday, which was their third such event since 2012.

The ball, which was in memory of their mum, Gillian Martin, who died just before her 51st birthday in 1998 of breast cancer, fundraised for the breast care unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

This year’s event meant even more to the sisters after Yolandé was diagnosed with the early stages of breast cancer last year and underwent major surgery.

She said: “I had said that I was never going to do another ball but our local hospital has been so fantastic for me, that I decided to do it again.”

More than 200 guests attended Gillian’s Ball at the Corn Exchange and helped raise funds for the breast care unit on the night through a raffle and an auction.

The sisters’ previous Gillian’s Balls in 2012 and 2014 raised £26,000 which was shared between Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Yolandé said: “We are overwhelmed by the support we had from local businesses, family and friends, and we can’t thank everyone enough.”

Pictured are, from left: Yolandé Craig, Melissa Martin, Georgina Clark and Amanda Hawes.

