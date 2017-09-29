Six-month King’s Lynn junction bridge repair project announced

Motorists are set to face several months of disruption after plans for a major repair project at a Lynn road junction were outlined.

Letters have been delivered to homes in areas around the Saddlebow Interchange, announcing work to strengthen its bridges over the A47.

The scheme is due to start in late October and is expected to take around six months to complete, including up to eight weekend closures of the A47 below the junction.

An exhibition about the work will also take place at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday, between noon and 7pm, for members of the public to find out about what is planned.

Andrew Dyer, the agency’s project sponsor, apologised for any inconvienience caused in the letter, but added: “We are committed to making journeys more reliable and ensuring that the region’s roads are fit for now and for the future.”

The letter includes a map showing how drivers will be diverted during different stages of the project, which is due to start during the week of October 23.

It says that drivers will be diverted via the slip roads to and from the roundabout when the A47 is shut.

Motorists will be directed towards the Pullover roundabout and back along the eastbound A47 when work is taking place on the interchange’s west bridge.

A similar diversion towards the roundabout at the end of the flyover over the Hardwick interchange will also in place when work is undertaken on the east bridge.

And Mr Dyer said the project would also include a range of safety improvements to both the A47 and the Hardwick roundabout, including improved road markings and signage, patching and pothole repairs and other safety measures.

The agency was heavily criticised earlier this year after issuing a public notice listing a string of projects it intended to carry out on the A47 between Lynn and Peterborough, without any indication of exactly when they would take place.

Councillors were particularly concerned about the potential impact of roadworks on tourists visiting the borough – an issue that may well occur again, as a six month timescale means the project may not be completed until after next Easter.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said he understood there would be public concern about the project.

But he added: “This work is essential. There may be short-term inconvenience, but in the long term, improvements to our roads benefit us all: local residents, businesses, and tourists.”

Anyone who would like more information is advised to contact the contractor, Graham Construction, by emailing A47works@graham.co.uk or phone the Highways England customer care line on 0300 1235000.