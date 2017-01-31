Size of North Runcton fire has reduced by half

The ongoing fire at a waste timber site in North Runcton has reduced in size by 50 per cent since ignition, officials have said today.

It is expected to last for a further seven days, however, as a controlled burn at the Manor Farm site continues.

Fire at Runcton Holme

The fire started on Saturday, January 21, where 40,000 cubic metres of waste timber were found to be alight.

Daily air monitoring checks have been carried out since then, and they have seen a significant reduction of smoke in the surrounding areas within the last 48 hours.

Under the direction of the fire service, the occupier of the site has carried out work over the weekend to widen perimeter breaks to reduce the likelihood that the fire could spread to nearby buildings and ensure that all the material is completely burned.

Once the blaze has burned entirely, it may then smoulder for up to two weeks, so residents might see some vapour during this time.

Fire at Runcton Holme

Chequers Lane, which had been closed to traffic, has now been re-opened.

Until the fire is completely extinguished, people in the area nearby are asked to use the following advice:

- Any smoke can be an irritant and as such people are advised to avoid being in the plume as far as possible and to avoid contact with any smoke despoists near to the site

- Keep windows and doors shut, and avoid spending unncessary time outdoors

- Motorists who have to travel through the plume should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep air vents closed

- Anyone with health concerns should contact their GP or the NHS out-of-hours service on 111.