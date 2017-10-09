Smoking study seeks help of new Lynn mums

Women in Lynn are being invited to take part in a study that aims to help new mums to stop smoking, even after they have given birth.

Academics from the University of East Anglia (UEA) are taking part in a research project which they hope will help women to quit for good.

And they say the experiences of women from Lynn who are pregnant now, or have recently given birth, will help them in that work.

The study has been launched to coincide with the annual Stoptober campaign that aims to encourage smokers to give up the habit.

Although it is widely known that smoking while pregnant can harm the unborn child, there is currently no proven way of helping mums not to smoke once their baby has been born.

Dr Caitlin Notley, senior lecturer in mental health at the Norwich Medical School, which is part of the UEA, said: “Approximately a quarter of women in the UK report smoking in the 12 months before pregnancy. Over half of these women manage to quit during pregnancy.

“However, most women re-start smoking again after their babies are born. This can severely affect the health of the mother and the baby.

“Smoking is the leading preventable cause of death in adults, causing 80 per cent of deaths from lung cancer and bronchitis.

“Babies exposed to ‘secondhand smoke’ from passive smoking have higher risks of cot death and suffering from breathing problems and ear infections.

“We need the help of local volunteers who are pregnant or have recently given birth, and recently given up or re-started smoking.

“With their help we will identify what approaches might best support women in remaining smoke-free after their babies are born.”

The study is being funded by the Medical Research Council.

Anyone who is interested in taking part should email pres.study@uea.ac.uk, text PRES with their name to 07379 495933 or phone 01603 597665 fpr further details.