Smugglers and Scallywags in King’s Lynn

Sea Funday and Competition a True'es Yard Fisherfolk Museum King's Lynn Pictured throwing the wet sponge Amaya Cahill to in the stocks Martin Gardner.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum hosted a sea fun day on Saturday and shared the tales of Lynn’s smugglers and scallywags.

With craft activities, face painting, pirate games, and guided history walks, some 165 people enjoyed a day of pirate fun.

Trustee, Paul Richards said: “It was a great day. It was mainly families at the event, and everyone appeared to be very pleased with the day.”

Pictured are Amaya Cahill and Martin Gardner

