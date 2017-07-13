Smugglers and Scallywags in King’s Lynn

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum hosted a sea fun day on Saturday and shared the tales of Lynn’s smugglers and scallywags.
With craft activities, face painting, pirate games, and guided history walks, some 165 people enjoyed a day of pirate fun.
Trustee, Paul Richards said: “It was a great day. It was mainly families at the event, and everyone appeared to be very pleased with the day.”
Pictured are Amaya Cahill and Martin Gardner
MLNF17MF07082
