Snettisham Caravan Park supporters boost health fight

Thanks to the efforts of members of Snettisham Caravan Park, more than £4,800 has been raised for a woman suffering from the effects of meningitis.

Fiona Johnson was a full-time working mum until she contracted the disease, which left her blind and unable to walk, two years ago.

The money raised has been used for private physiotherapy, and also part payment for a therapy dog. As a result of the physiotherapy, Fiona managed to walk a few steps recently and supporters are hopeful she will progress further.

Her husband Andy said: “We are incredibly grateful to Snettisham Caravan Park and all the supporters for their hard work and generosity.”

Snettisham Caravan Park thanked local businesses, including McDonnell Caravans, Orchard Caravans, Pioneer Caravans, Baco Compak, A & M Gas Services, plus customers, who regularly support its fundraising efforts.

Managers estimate they have raised more than £95,000 over the years and a new cause for 2018 will be chosen in the new year. Picture: submitted