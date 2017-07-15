Snettisham caravanners help one of their own

This year’s fun dog show at Snettisham Caravan Park on Saturday drew the usual group of enthusiastic pet owners.

There were eight classes in all with rosettes for the first six sponsored by Snettisham’s Coastal Vets practice.

But behind the fun-filled event was something far more serious. Caring holiday-makers at Snettisham Caravan Park not only come to enjoy the sun, sea and the sand but many also devote some of their time to raising money for charity.

A voluntary group which calls itself the Charity Team at Snettisham Car Park has raised £90,000 since 1995.

The beginning was modest with £124.

That was for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, then housed in Snettisham.

Since then that annual figure has ranged mostly in recent years between £5,000 - £7,000.

This year the cause is closer to home. Two years ago Snettisham Caravan Park regular, Fiona Johnson, a working mother, was diagnosed with meningitis. She is now blind and confined to a wheelchair.

“We want to raise money for her physio needs and to get her a new wheelchair,” said Marilyn Moser who with husband, John, own the park. “The rest we will donate to the Meningitis charity itself.”