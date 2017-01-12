Snettisham church ‘open as normal’ despite lead raid attempt

A vicar says it is business as usual at her church, despite the damage caused during a raid by would-be lead thieves.

Police were called to St Mary’s Church, Snettisham this morning, following an attempted theft there overnight.

Village view - St Mary Church, Snettisham. ENGANL00120130429170958

The raid is thought to have happened sometime between 4pm yesterday and 8am today and comes only months after work to repair the roof was completed.

The church was awarded a grant of nearly £100,000 for the work two years ago, from a fund specifically set up to pay for repairs to historic churches.

Rector, the Rev Veronica Wilson, said the builders who carried out the work have been back at the site today to make the building as secure and watertight as possible.

She said: “We are very frustrated, very disappointed and very sad for the builders who worked really hard to make it look so lovely.”

Although some lead has been lost, Rev Wilson said the main effect of the raid had been the damage caused to the building.

It is likely to be some time before the full cost of the damage is known.

However, services and events at the church will continue unaffected., though security is being reviewed with diocesan officials.

Rev Wilson said: “The church will be open as normal. It’s as watertight as it can be.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101.