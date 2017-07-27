Snettisham goes barking mad at fete as record numbers enter dog show

A host of local organisations supported the Snettisham fete with stalls and the fun dog show attracted more entries than ever before on Saturday.

Friday evening was too wet and windy to start putting up tents and early on Saturday morning fete co-ordinator Barney Sheldon arrived at the playing field shortly before an army of volunteers set to work on the avenue of attractions in a variety of marquees.

She said: “This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped; it was incredible how we all pulled together and got the job done.”

With the towering spire of Snettisham Church overlooking the area, the classic car show was well supported with interesting vehicles and a public vote was held to choose the favourite car.

Visitor at the fete three-year- old Iris Higham danced to the sounds of the Kingswingers Jazz quartet who performed two sets during the afternoon that was followed by pupils from Snettisham Primary School singing for the audience.

Parish Clerk Simon Bower said: “On behalf of the Parish Council, I’d like to thank Barney and all the volunteers for an amazing job; there’s been a steady stream of people all day and to top it all the rain has held off.”