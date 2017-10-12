Snettisham group wins Comic Relief grant to extend fight against loneliness

Organisers of an annual meal for elderly residents of a West Norfolk village have been given a grant by Comic Relief to extend their work against loneliness in the community.

Snettisham pensioners celebrated with borough mayor Carol Bower during their monthly coffee morning at the Memorial Hall on Tuesday, when the £1,000 cheque was presented.

Sidney Morgan arrives by Community Transport standing from left: Cllr Ros Pugh, Simon Bower, Leanne Nicholls, Cllr Carol Bower and Mary Thompson

Parish council chairman Ros Pugh, who is also a member of the SPAM (Snettisham Pensioners Annual Meal) committee, said: “We started off raising money for a Christmas Meal and now we’ve evolved and we do so much more.

“Loneliness is such a problem in rural areas and it is important for people to get to these coffee mornings so they can meet friends and chat in a convivial atmosphere whilst also having the opportunity to meet representatives from support services active in the area.”

The Community Transport bus is used to bring some visitors to the coffee mornings andMrs Bower greeted Sidney Morgan from the Close Residential Home as he arrived with its manager, Mary Thompson, and care worker Leanne Nicholls.

Rita Fry, who is also on the SPAM committee, said: “Funds from the coffee mornings and our other fundraisers go towards the annual meal, entertainment and transport so this Comic Relief money is a real boost for us.

“We’ll be able to extend the transport service to enable people who can’t get here under their own steam to use the community bus.

“You realise it’s really worth doing when you get this sort of response.”

A craft table is hosted by Snettisham WI each month along with a bric-a- brac stall and a produce stall.

This week’s event also included a first visit for a Christmas Décor stall run by Diane Leeson who will be returning for the coffee morning on November 14.

The next fundraising event with all profits going towards the annual meal is a pie and mash dinner and dance on November 18 at the Memorial Hall. Tickets are £10 each and are available by phoning 01485 541335.