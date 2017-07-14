Snettisham man charged over drugs raid

A man from Snettisham has appeared in court charged with nine offences following a drugs raid in the village earlier this week.

James Davis, 42, of Beach Road, has been bailed to appear before Norwich Crown Court next month following an initial court hearing yesterday.

He faces three charges of possessing class A drugs – heroin, cocaine and methadone – with intent to supply, plus a further count of possessing subutex, another class A drug.

He is also charged with two counts of possessing cannabis, one of possessing a taser, one of possessing a pepper spray and one of possessing criminal property, said to include money, vehicles and electrical items.

Davis appeared before magistrates in Norwich on Thursday, where he was released on bail to appear at the city’s crown court on August 10.

The charges follow a police raid on a property in Beach Road, Snettisham, last Tuesday.

Substances thought to be heroin and crack cocaine were seized from the property, which was searched following a tip-off, along with a quantity of money.

A woman in her 30s was also arrested in connection with the raid.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said she has now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.