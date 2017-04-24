Snettisham to host Barnstorming rural crime meeting

People in West Norfolk will have the chance to quiz police bosses about their efforts to combat rural crime during a public meeting in the borough next week.

The Barnstorming session will take place at Snettisham Park next Tuesday, May 2, and is being hosted by the county’s police and crime commissioner (PCC), Lorne Green.

The session follows the signing of an agreement between the PCCs for Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire last autumn to work together to combat the problem.

Mr Green said: “People in Norfolk have told me about their crime and policing concerns and what they feel they needed from the police to feel safer living or working in their local area.

“I have pledged to take up their concerns and drive forward Norfolk’s approach to tackling rural crime.

“The aim of Barnstorming is to give people who live and work in the rural community the opportunity to find out more about what our police are doing to address their concerns about police visibility, to tackle feelings of isolation, help them feel more engaged with their police service, and encourage the reporting of rural crime.”

The meeting will also include a presentation on Mr Green’s rural policing strategy. Supporting rural communities is also listed as a priority in the county’s current police and crime plan.

Acting Inspector Mark Askham, of Norfolk Police’s community safety command unit, said: “The rural geography of Norfolk presents the police a set of challenges which require a partnership approach to preventing and detecting crime and making our communities feel safer.

“We have invested in technology such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, created a dedicated Rural Crime Task Force and continued to build stronger community relationships.

“This is an opportunity to provide a voice to rural communities which will in turn help shape our policing response.”

The meeting will take place at the Snettisham Park visitor centre, on Bircham Road, Snettisham, from 7.30pm until 9pm. Anyone wishing to attend the meeting is asked to arrive by 7.15pm.

For more information, email: OperationRandall@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.