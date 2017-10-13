Social butterflies in Barroway Drove

Barroway Drove Village Hall opened its doors on Saturday, welcoming in those interested in socialising and getting to know one another while raising money for their village hall funds.

Organiser Kay Beckett said: “The event went well and we raised some money to go towards our hall funds. It is more of a social event and a lot of people said they enjoyed themselves. People enjoy it when the hall is open.” Pictured are, Geoff Beckett, Kay Beckett and Dawn Kilburn. MLNF17AF10042