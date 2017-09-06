Solar winds could be to blame for dead whales in Hunstanton

Solar flares could have caused the series of whales strandings on beaches around the North Sea last year, including Hunstanton.

Thousands of people came to the resort after the dead whales washed ashore.

One 30ft bull calf died as it became trapped on the rocks beneath Hunstanton’s cliffs.

Altogether nearly 30 whales washed up on British, Dutch and German coasts in early 2016.

Now four scientists have published a paper in the International Journal of Astrobiology

The summary of the report said: “The Earth’s atmosphere and the Earth’s magnetic field protects local life by shielding us against Solar particle flows, just like the sun’s magnetic field deflects cosmic particle radiation.

“Generally, magnetic fields can affect terrestrial life such as migrating animals.

“Thus, terrestrial life is connected to astronomical interrelations between different magnetic fields, particle flows and radiation. Mass strandings of whales have often been documented, but their causes and underlying mechanisms remain unclear.

“We investigated the possible reasons for this phenomenon based on a series of strandings of 29 male, mostly bachelor, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) in the southern North Sea in early 2016.

“Whales’ magnetic sense may play an important role in orientation and migration, and strandings may thus be triggered by geomagnetic storms.

“This approach is supported by the following: (1) disruptions of the Earth’s magnetic field by Solar storms can last about 1 day and lead to short-term magnetic latitude changes corresponding to shifts of up to 460 km; (2) many of these disruptions are of a similar magnitude to more permanent geomagnetic anomalies; (3) geomagnetic anomalies in the area north of the North Sea are 50–150 km in diameter; and (4) sperm whales swim about 100 km day−1, and may thus be unable to distinguish between these phenomena. Sperm whales spend their early, non-breeding years in lower latitudes, where magnetic disruptions by the sun are weak and thus lack experience of this phenomenon.

‘Naïve’ whales may therefore become disoriented in the southern Norwegian Sea as a result of failing to adopt alternative navigation systems in time and becoming stranded in the shallow North Sea.