Something for everyone at Hilgay country show

There was something for everyone at the Hilgay Vintage and Country Show at the weekend.

There were exhibitions of vintage tractors, lorries, cars, engines and bikes, as well as a craft fair, trade stands, bouncy castle, face painting, a range of food stalls and a vintage sweet van.

Hilgay Vintage and Country Show.

Churchwarden and organiser Peter Bates said: “Although we had a wet Saturday afternoon, Sunday was beautiful.

“We hope to raise between £4,500 and £5,000 once all of the money is in.”

In the show ring there was a medieval re-enactment, with jousting displays and interactive archery and battle sessions. A car boot on the Saturday was followed by a fun dog show at 3.30pm.

Although the majority of the proceeds go to the village church, organisers hope to use some of the funds to repair a refurbished lychgate which has so far had £12,000 spent on it.

