Something for the whole family at Drove Orchards event

Drove Orchards at Thornham will be holding their annual Apple Day on Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

Entry and car parking are free of charge.

Drove apples

Drove Orchards are a unique heritage orchard and this year marks 65 years since the first apple trees were planted at Drove and also sees the launch of Drove Orchards Cider.

To celebrate the occasion Drove Orchards are staging a very special Apple Day this year.

In addition to the orchard and pressing shed tours, the public can pick their own apples, pears and plums and sample, and purchase, Drove Orchards apple juice and cider.

There will be many trade, craft and food stands and an exceptional nursery selling quality plants andshrubs for the garden.

The theme for the day is a celebration of Drove Orchards’ history and traditional rural crafts and bygones.

There will be a working blacksmith’s forge and a display of vintage agricultural and horticultural machinery, tools and vehicles.

There is also a willow weaver and a demonstration by Cromer fishermen of the traditional ways of making crab and lobster pots.

During the course of the day there will be gundog demonstrations in the arena and children’s entertainment.

A barbecue and refreshments are available on site and all the normal retail outlets at Drove Orchards will be open on the day.

Paul Murrell, events manager at Drove Orchards, said: “We have some fantastic exhibitors and demonstrations and this will be a fun day for the whole family.”