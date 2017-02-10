‘Sooner or later a child will get killed’ – motorist reveals Downham Market road concerns

A man from Downham has revealed his concerns for a junction in the town, saying parked cars are putting lives at risk.

Colin Bulley believes that, if people continue to park on the road near to Nelson Academy, it could result in a serious accident having recently been involved in a near-miss himself.

Colin Bulley who is concerned about parking and the road near Clackclose School Downham Market

Mr Bulley said: “I was driving down Clackclose Road towards Wimbotsham Road – the junction is a ninety degree turn to the right, virtually a blind bend.

“There were two or three cars parked on my left, facing into oncoming traffic.

“I know this junction, and was not too happy about having to cross the central line to go by the parked cars while negotiating the bend.”

He said it was fortunate that he had slowed down, as a passenger door of one of the cars suddenly swung open and a young girl ran out to get into the car.

“I had to slam on my breaks and sound the horn all at the same time. All I got from the mother in the car was a blank look.

“This is not an isolated occurrence at this junction. The dangerous parking on this blind bend is a daily event.

“Sooner or later a child will get seriously injured or killed, as nearly happened,” Mr Bulley added.

He believes that something needs to be done to stop motorists from parking along the road, and blocking it to other traffic.

He said: “If ever a junction needed to be policed at school times, or have double yellow lines, this is it.”

Mr Bulley said his main concern is the welfare of the children, adding: “Please will someone do something about the indiscriminate parking of thoughtless parents before it causes the death of a child.

“I understand that parents have to come and collect their children from school, but they need to take into consideration where they are parking. There’s going to be an accident there. I don’t know if they realise they are putting their children’s lives at risk.

“If I had knocked the girl down, although not my fault, I would find it difficult to live with.”

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: “Some people do park inconsiderately and understandably this can cause frustration for local residents, although generally parents on the school run don’t park for very long.

“But if drivers cause an obstruction, Norfolk Police can take action.”