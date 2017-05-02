Search

Soroptimist group supports Earth Day in King’s Lynn

editorial image

International Earth Day came to Lynn on Saturday, April 22, at St Nicholas Chapel.

The event was organised by KLimate Concern, a local group aiming to raise awareness of climate change.

Food from around the world was available and numerous stalls providing information on global warming and the environment, as well as a poster competition for children.

The event was supported by a local branch of Soroptimist International.

Soroptimist was founded in 1921 and is a global volunteer movement with a network of more than 75,000 members. The movement works at a local, national and international level to educate, empower and enable opportunities for women and girls. Picture: SUBMITTED