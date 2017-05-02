Soroptimist group supports Earth Day in King’s Lynn

International Earth Day came to Lynn on Saturday, April 22, at St Nicholas Chapel.

The event was organised by KLimate Concern, a local group aiming to raise awareness of climate change.

Food from around the world was available and numerous stalls providing information on global warming and the environment, as well as a poster competition for children.

The event was supported by a local branch of Soroptimist International.

Soroptimist was founded in 1921 and is a global volunteer movement with a network of more than 75,000 members. The movement works at a local, national and international level to educate, empower and enable opportunities for women and girls. Picture: SUBMITTED