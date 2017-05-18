South Creake tennis sessions prove popular

Tennis enthusiasts of all ages responded to free all-day coaching sessions at South Creake Tennis Club. The event, organised by the club with the help of Lynn LTA coach, Richard Smith, attracted both sexes in a junior section that ranged from early teens down to one keen young player who showed she could handle a racquet, aged four.

It was part of a Lawn Tennis Association scheme to both promote tennis and to encourage people to keep fit and active.

“It’s the third year we have held this event and this year we attracted more adults that before,” said club secretary Alison Wakeman.

South Creake boasts two grass courts which are becoming an increasing rarity in a sport where hard courts are less expensive to maintain.

The response to the chance to be shown tennis skills by a top qualified coach was such that another similar session for juniors is scheduled tomorrow.

“We hope to build on this good start and are planning to continue with weekly coaching sessions,” added Mrs Wakeman.

This initiative is also part of a plan to rebuild a club where not so many years ago the courts were unused and the grass knee high.

“We are trying to keep tennis alive in the Creakes but it would not be possible without a small team of members who work hard to make our efforts a success,” she said.

LTA coach Richard Smith is pictured with a group of juniors at South Creake’s free coaching initiative. MLNF17PB05700